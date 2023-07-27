Walla Walla starting pitcher Zach Hangas tossed eight-and-a-third innings of two-run, six-hit ball as the Sweets posted a 7-2 victory over the Bend Elks in West Coast League baseball action on Wednesday, July 26, at Borleske Stadium.
The triumph, viewed by a paid crowd of 906, was the Sweets second in as many nights over the Elks. Walla Walla beat Bend, 6-2, in the opening game of the three-game series on Tuesday night.
Hangas, who allowed both Elks' runs in the first inning on a two-run home run by Ryan Christiansen, walked three and struck out four over his eight-and-a-third-inning stint.
Walla Walla is now 6-11 in the second half of WCL play and is 16-28 overall.
The Sweets tied Wednesday's game in the third inning. Kennedy Hara earned an RBI with a grounder to shortstop and Carter Booth knotted the score with a run-scoring hit.
Walla Walla scored four times in the sixth inning. Aidan Espinoza and Leo Rivera had key hits in the frame - an RBI single and a run-producing double, respectively.
Cayden Wotipka scored the Sweets final run of the game in single-handed fashion. He led off the eighth inning with a triple and scored two outs later on a wild pitch.
Walla Walla, which evened its home record at 11-11 with the win, goes for the series sweep Thursday night at 6:35.
