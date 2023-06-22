The Walla Walla Sweets began a three-game, non-West Coast League baseball series with the Northwest Star Nighthawks on Tuesday with a humbling 8-0 loss.
Walla Walla turned the tables on Thursday, June 22, with a series-clinching 6-0 victory witnessed by a paid crowd of 843 at Borleske Stadium.
Pitchers Luke Stutesman, Mason Brunson, and Blake Wittman joined forces for a six-hitter and combined to strike out 11. Stutesman pitched the first six innings, allowed just four hits and fanned seven.
Brunson took the mound for innings seven and eight, tossed two-hit ball, and K'd four.
Wittman hurled a three-up, three-down ninth.
The Sweets threesome threw 125 pitches on the night, 87 for strikes.
Walla Walla scored twice in the first inning on a wild pitch and bases-loaded walk.
Manny Casillas increased the Sweets lead to 3-0 with a two-out single in the second inning.
A third-inning error resulted in Walla Walla's fourth run, and Caleb Gray and Max Martin brought in runs in the fifth with a single and sacrifice fly, respectively.
"The pitching fired up our dugout," Walla Walla coach Jarrod Molnaa said. "Our guys were taking good at-bats. We did a good job of capitalizing on that.
"It started with our pitching," Molnaa said. "That's the kind of energy we need as we get back into league play."
The Sweets resume WCL play on Friday when they open a three-game series with Yakima Valley at Borleske Stadium.
"It will give us an opportunity to even things back out," Molnaa said. "We're focused on playing good baseball. We hope to take momentum from (Thursday's game) into (Friday)."
