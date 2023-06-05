NANAIMO, British Columbia — The host NightOwls made their initial foray into the West Coast League baseball wars a memorable one.
Nanaimo completed a three-game weekend sweep of the Walla Walla Sweets with a 7-3 victory on Sunday, June 4, that was witnessed by a paid crowd of 871 at Serauxmen Stadium.
The NightOwls scored three times in the first inning on Sunday and never looked back.
Nanaimo built a 5-0 lead after three innings and took the advantage into the sixth when the Sweets tallied their first run of the game.
Makai Miyamoto and Andrew Graham started things off with singles. Miyamoto advanced to third on a Logan Meyer fly ball to center field.
Ben Parker mirrored Meyer with a fly to center that scored Miyamoto.
The NightOwls countered with two runs in their half of the sixth before a two-run Walla Walla seventh.
Mason Millar hit a one-out single, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a ground-rule double by Davis Mauzy.
Kooper Jones pushed Mauzy, who had two of Walla Walla's seven hits in the game, to third with an infield out. Mauzy scored on a passed ball after a Miyamoto walk.
The Sweets open a three-game series in Victoria on Monday.
