CORVALLIS — The host Knights earned an early lead over the Walla Walla Sweets during the final game of their three-game, West Coast League baseball series on Thursday, June 23, at Goss Stadium on Coleman Field.
Corvallis tallied multiple runs in the bottom of the first inning for the second consecutive night. It scored three times in the first inning, added another in the second inning, and went on to post a series-clinching, 9-5 victory before a paid crowd of 1,329.
The Knights won for the 11th time in 12 games and dropped the Sweets to 7-8 in the WCL this season and 3-3 on their current nine-game road trip.
Walla Walla scored its first run in the third inning on a Leo Rivera double.
The Knights scored a run in the home fourth before the Sweets chopped two tallies off the Corvallis advantage when Will Fuenning delivered a two-run single in the fifth inning.
Three Knights' runs in the last of the sixth inning resulted in an 8-3 Corvallis lead.
Walla Walla benefited from shoddy Knights defense in the seventh. The Sweets scored two runs without the benefit of a hit thanks in part to a pair of Corvallis errors.
The Sweets open a three-game series at Springfield on Friday night at 6:35.
