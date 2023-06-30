BEND, Ore. — New city.
Same result.
The Walla Walla Sweets, after being swept by the Cowlitz Black Bears earlier this week, fell to 7-15 on the West Coast League baseball season on Friday, June 30, after a 7-6 loss to the Bend Elks in game one of a three-game weekend series at Vince Genna Stadium.
Friday's loss happened despite a 3-for-5 effort by Sweets center fielder Ben Parker, who also scored twice and drove in three runs.
Parker lifted Walla Walla to an early 2-0 lead with a first-inning home run.
The Elks evened the score in the second inning before the Sweets took a 4-2 lead in the third. Jakob Marquez singled in the first run and Payton Knowles hit a sacrifice fly to left field for the latter tally.
Bend tied things up in the fourth inning, but Walla Walla claimed a 5-4 edge on a Logan Meyer sacrifice fly to center in the sixth.
The Elks scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 6-5 lead.
Walla Walla tied the game in the ninth on a Parker single, but Bend scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the inning.
Game two of the series is Saturday night at 6:35.
