The Portland Pickles completed a three-game weekend sweep of the Walla Walla Sweets with a 10-2 victory in West Coast League baseball action on Sunday, July 10, before a paid crowd of 1,104 at Borleske Stadium.
Portland now possesses the league's second-best overall record at 20-10. Only North Division-leading Bellingham, at 21-8, sports a better mark than the Pickles.
Walla Walla fell to 12-18 after losing its fifth straight game. The Sweets have not won a home series this season and are 3-9 at Borleske Stadium.
The Sweets wasted scoring opportunities in the second, third, fourth, and sixth innings.
Cooper Cross hit a one-out single in inning two, stole second, but advanced no further.
Ben Schulte started the Walla Walla third with a double, but did not score.
Adam Arroyo and Jared Mazzaferro led off the fourth and sixth innings, respectively, being hit by Pickles' pitches, but prospects for a tally or two did not materialize.
The Pickles scored a run in the first inning, two in frames five and seven, and another in the eighth before the Sweets broke through for two runs in the last half of inning eight.
Schulte led off with a single, Malcom Williams walked and, one out later, Derek Gellos singled to load the bases. Schulte and Williams scored when Josh Williams hit into a two-out fielder's choice.
Walla Walla opens a three-game series with Bend (21-and-12) on Tuesday at Borleske Stadium. Game time is 6:35 p.m.
