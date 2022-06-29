Yakima Valley's Pippins did not look like the West Coast League South Division bottom feeders during the second game of their three-game baseball series with the Walla Walla Sweets on Wednesday, June 29, at Borleske Stadium.
The Pippins improved their WCL-worst record to 7-16 with a 9-3 victory over the now-9-11 Sweets — who are now 1-4 at home against league opponents.
Walla Walla starting pitcher Dylan Matusoka shut out Yakima Valley over the first three innings.
Pippins' starter Tyler Freiders, who entered the contest with an 8.15 earned average, wiggled off the hook in two of the first three frames.
The Sweets left a runner at second in the first and had a third-inning runner similarly stationed with two out.
But Walla Walla was denied the game's initial run when Yakima left fielder Owen McWilliam sprawled and caught a liner off the bat of Derek Gellos to retire the side.
The Pippins put up crooked numbers in the middle three innings — two in the fourth, four in the fifth, and three in the sixth — to take command of the contest.
Walla Walla broke a 13-inning scoreless drought in the bottom of the sixth when Nick Strong grounded a two-out single to center. He added a two-out, two-RBI hit in the eighth.
The Sweets will look to salvage the final game of the series on Thursday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.