BEND, Ore. – The Walla Walla Sweets summer college baseball team wound up with its 11th straight loss here the night of Thursday, Aug. 5, absorbing a 12-6 rout at the hands of the Bend Elks in their latest West Coast League match up.
Walla Walla (19-34 record overall) had chances, especially early on as it went to the bottom of the second inning up 3-1, but that’s about when Bend took over on a six-run outburst. The Elks would essentially put the game out of reach by the seventh with five more unanswered. The Sweets ended up leaving 10 runners on base despite five doubles and a couple of stolen bases.
Having already been eliminated from postseason possibilities earlier this week, and last in North Division race for its final playoff spot with the 2021 schedule nearly done, the Sweets return home for some non-league action this weekend. Cascade Collegiate visits Walla Walla for a single game Friday night, with its first pitch scheduled at 7:05 p.m. The Highline Bears then follow Saturday at 7:05 p.m., and Sunday at 6:05 p.m.
The Sweets look to bounce back from their latest setback here Thursday. Bend was able to overcome multiple-hit nights from Paul Myro, Parker Price, Justin Folz, William Grimm and Jack Sheward. Each had two hits for Walla Walla.
Grimm put the Sweets ahead 1-0 in the top of the first when he doubled home Colin Wetterau with two outs.
Bend came back to tie things up in the bottom of the first, but Walla Walla responded with two more runs in the second. Seth Ryberg doubled to lead it off, and later scored on a two-out Myro single. Price then made it a 3-1 game with another two-bagger.
But that was short-lived as the bottom of the second saw Bend put together a decisive rally, batting around for six runs.
Bend spent the rest of the night pulling away from Walla Walla as inconsistency plagued the Sweets. They had a runner reach base in each of the next five innings, but only managed to score a run in the third when Folz hit a leadoff double and then clawed his way to the plate on a back-to-back infield groundouts.
Walla Walla still only trailed 7-4 by the bottom of the fourth, but then Bend added three more runs. The Sweets finally scratched out their next run in the eighth, and another in the ninth, but the Elks held on to the end.