The Walla Walla Sweets summer college baseball team put on a stunning come-from-behind performance Friday, July 23, here at Borleske Stadium, erasing a seven-run deficit against the Bend Elks to capture a 9-7 win in West Coast League action.
Walla Walla was trailing 7-0 in the fourth inning when Matthew Clark's grand slam sent out a clear message: The game was far from over. Bend would fail to score any more runs, blanked the rest of the night by Walla Walla relievers Joe Ball and Eric Romo.
Meanwhile the Sweets closed to within 7-5 during the fifth on a two-out run scoring single by Justin Folz, and then Paul Myro put them ahead in the eighth with his bases-loaded triple.
Ball came away his first win of the season, with Romo chalking up a save, while Eli Ankeney picked up the loss for Bend. The two teams combined for 27 hits. Parker Price led the Sweets with four, matching Gavin Logan with the Elks.
The series continues here Saturday night, starting at 7:05 p.m.
Friday's game was a roller coaster, with Bend plating a six-run top of the second inning to take a big lead early on. The Elks took advantage of two Walla Walla errors to jump ahead early against Sweets starter Calvin Kirchoff. The inning was highlighted by a two-run triple by Chase Matheny, who now leads the Elks with 17 runs batted in.
An RBI single by Gavin Logan made it 7-0 Elks in the top of the fourth, but then the Sweets went to work offensively.
After a single by Colin Wetterau and back-to-back hit by pitches by Justin Folz and Eli Paton, Matthew Clark delivered the first grand slam of the summer for the Sweets on a homer over the left field scoreboard. Clark is now tied for the team lead with three home runs.
Folz helped cut into the deficit one inning later. The Sweets left fielder ripped a ball into right field to score Parker Price and make it a 7-5 Elks game. Folz knocked in his 11th run of the year and his sixth run in his last eight games.
Both teams would go scoreless from the top of the sixth to the top of the eighth, largely thanks to the effort of relief pitcher Joe Ball. The lefty from Lewis-Clark State turned in his best outing of the year, setting new season highs with four innings of scoreless baseball and six strikeouts.
“Joe Ball kept us in that game and did a great job of getting out of some tough spots,” Folz said.
In the eighth, the Sweets were able to break through and take a lead that they would not relinquish. A single, error and a walk loaded the bases with one out for Sweets leadoff hitter Paul Myro IV. The Walla Walla infielder ripped a 2-2 fastball down the right field line for a bases clearing triple, giving the Sweets an 8-7 lead. Parker Price would single in Myro IV one batter later, giving Price a season high four hits and the Sweets a 9-7 advantage.
Romo ran into a bases loaded jam in the ninth, but struck out two hitters in a row to close it out and earn his sixth save of the summer. Romo is now tied for the WCL lead in saves.