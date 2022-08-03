Caden Kaelber provided the Walla Walla Sweets with the team's third consecutive quality start on Wednesday, August 3, during the middle game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series with the Ridgefield Raptors at Borleske Stadium.
The 6-foot-7 right-hander gave up just two earned runs on four hits, walked four and struck out six over five innings.
But the Raptors, 1-0 losers the night before, tallied five runs in the sixth inning that broke a 2-2 tie and clawed their way to an 11-4 victory.
Ridgefield is now 14-9 in the second half of the WCL campaign and 30-19 overall.
Walla Walla is 9-14 and 21-29 after suffering its eighth loss in its last nine games.
Each team registered a home run in the third inning. Jacob Sharp — who went 3-for-5 with four runs batted in — hit a two-run bomb in the top half of the inning to break a scoreless tie and the Sweets Nick Seamons belted a solo shot with two out in the home portion of the frame.
Walla Walla tied the game in the last of the fourth. Derek Gellos connected for a lead-off single and went to second on a Kai Osaka sacrifice. Osaka reached first base safely on a Raptors' error.
Rustin Edmiston tied the score two outs later with a single.
Trent Sellers knocked in the Sweets final two runs of the contest with a ninth-inning knock that scored Kevin Spear and Osaka. Spear ran for Gellos - who started the inning with a single — and Osaka, who followed Gellos with a double.
The rubber game of the series — Walla Walla's home finale — is Thursday at 7:05 p.m.
