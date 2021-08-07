The Walla Walla Sweets summer college baseball team got back in the win column this weekend with a pair of victories in non-league action here at Borleski Stadium.
Walla Walla saw its 11-game losing skid come to an end Friday, Aug. 6, with a 6-1 victory over the Cascade Collegiate League All-Stars.
Back at it here for another non-league clash Saturday night, this time against the Redmond Dudes, the Sweets came away with a 7-2 win.
Redmond will stick around for a rematch Sunday night at Borleske, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
Having already been knocked out of the West Coast League postseason picture with the 2021 schedule nearing its conclusion this week, the Sweets (20-34 record overall) made the most of a non-league matchup Friday.
After one inning, Walla Walla had a 4-0 lead. The Sweets never looked back, defeating the CCL All-Stars for the third time in four meetings this year.
The Sweets hit three doubles, including a two-run double by Quentin Ayers and another RBI double by Cayden Delozier.
Another highlight for Walla Walla was the versatile Justin Folz playing every position on the field, switching every inning. Folz caught the eighth inning and pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the ninth, including a strikeout.
Pitching wise, Joe Ball turned in a solid start for the Sweets against his former team. Ball turned in five scoreless innings and struck out six innings while allowing just two hits and three baserunners.
Eli Paton also picked up an RBI single in the sixth for Walla Walla. Paul Myro IV and Nolan Anguiano each picked up two hits for the Sweets, as Myro IV finished with a double and a triple.
More of the same Saturday, only with Redmond in place of Cascade for non-league play here at Borleske. The second pitch of the game saw Cameron Boggard single off Sweets right hander Nick Irwin, but the Dudes failed to get their next hit until the sixth inning with Walla Walla already up 3-0.
Folz put the Sweets ahead 1-0 in the second inning, when he tripled leading things off and scored on a William Grimm single.
The Sweets then doubled their lead in the fourth on consecutive singles by Anguiano, Seth Ryberg and Jack Sheward — all with two outs — and they would continue pulling away the rest of the night until it was a 7-1 game in the ninth.
Redmond scratched out its next run in the top of the ninth, but the Sweets held on for their second straight win.