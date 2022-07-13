The Walla Walla Sweets tallied at least one run in each of the first five innings during the middle game of their three-game West Coast League baseball series with South Division rival Bend on Wednesday, July 13, at Borleske Stadium.
Offensive firepower, coupled with eight innings of one-run, one-hit relief pitching by Dylan Matusoka and Zack Ediger, spelled the end of a six-game Walla Walla losing streak.
The Sweets evened the three-game series at one win apiece with a 9-2 victory before a paid crowd of 1,272 elated fans.
Walla Walla is now 1-4 in the second half of WCL play and 13-19 overall against league opponents.
Bend slipped to 3-2 and 22-13.
Jarred Mazzaferro and Josh Williams started the Walla Walla first with back-to-back singles. A fielder's choice and hit by pitch later, Ben Schulte lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to give the Sweets an early edge.
Bend tied the game in the top of the second inning before Walla Walla's Malcom Williams walked with one out in the home half of inning two. He moved to second base on a two-out bunt by Mazzaferro and scored on the play when Bend pitcher Grant Faris made an errant throw to first.
Schulte hit a run in during a two-run third inning. The other run scored on an infield out.
Derek Gellos put the home team up 5-1 with a fourth-inning sacrifice fly to left.
The Sweets advanced the one-sided nature of the contest in the fifth inning. Joey Craig connected for a sacrifice fly to center and Josh Williams belted his team-leading fifth home run of the season - a three-run blast to right.
Matusoka notched the win. He gave up an unearned run, three walks and struck out four over five no-hit innings. Ediger earned the save with a three-inning resume highlighted by one earned run, one hit, and four K's.
The rubber game of the series is Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
