The Walla Walla Sweets summer college baseball team got back in the win column Friday, Aug. 6, with a 5-1 victory here at Borleske Stadium over the Cascade Collegiate League All-Stars.
Walla Walla (20-34 record overall) came in having lost its last 11 games, all in the West Coast League.
There's more Sweets action Saturday at Borleske, with the Redmond Dudes here for a non-league contest. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
Bounced of the WCL postseason picture with the 2021 schedule near its conclusion next week, the Sweets made the most of a non-league matchup Friday.
After one inning, Walla Walla had a 4-0 lead. The Sweets never looked back, defeating the CCL All-Stars for the third time in four meetings.
The Sweets hit three doubles, including a two-run double by Quentin Ayers and another RBI double by Cayden Delozier.
Another highlight for Walla Walla was the versatile Justin Folz playing every position on the field, switching every inning. Folz caught the eighth inning and pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the ninth, including a strikeout.
Pitching wise, Joe Ball turned in a solid start for the Sweets against his former team. Ball turned in five scoreless innings and struck out six innings while allowing just two hits and three baserunners.
Eli Paton also picked up an RBI single in the sixth for Walla Walla. Paul Myro IV and Nolan Anguiano each picked up two hits for the Sweets, as Myro IV finished with a double and a triple.