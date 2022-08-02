Right-hander Nick Wilson threw six innings of three-hit ball on Tuesday, Aug. 2, as the Walla Walla Sweets snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Ridgefield Raptors in the opening act of a three-game West Coast League baseball series at Borleske Stadium.
Wilson faced 24 batters in the game, struck out six, improved to 2-0 on the season, and lowered his earned run average to 1.45.
Walla Walla is 9-13 in the second half of WCL action and 21-28 overall.
Ridgefield is 13-9 and 29-19.
The Sweets scored the game's only run in the second inning. Trent Sellers led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Davis Mieliwocki followed with a walk.
Sellers went to third when Kevin Spear hit into a 4-6-3 double play, and scored on a wild pitch.
Ridgefield place runners at the the corners with two out in the sixth, but were denied at least one run — maybe two — when Walla Walla right fielder Logan Meyer made a knee-sliding, over-the-shoulder catch on a deep drive off the bat of Will Chambers.
Reliever Brandon Spagnuolo kept the shutout flames burning with two scoreless frames.
The Raptors got a pair of runners aboard in the ninth against Sweets hurler J.C. Worsham. But Zach Hangus came on out of the bullpen and got Austin Caviness to bounce into a game-ending 5-3 twin killing.
Game two of the series is Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
