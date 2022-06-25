SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Walla Walla Sweets evened their three-game West Coast League baseball series with the Springfield Drifters at one win apiece on Saturday, June 25, with a 1-0 victory at Drifters Field.
Walla Walla, which snapped a three-game losing streak, improved its record to 8-9 against WCL foes and 11-9 overall. The Sweets are now 4-4 on their nine-game road trip which ends on Sunday.
Walla Walla pitchers Cameron Scudder and Tyler Cornett combined on a five-hit shutout. Scudder threw the first six innings, allowed four hits, walked two and struck out five. Cornett went the final three frames, walked one, and fanned three.
The Sweets scored the only run of the game in the seventh inning when Cooper Cross, Jarred Mazzaferro, and Will Fuenning hit back-to-back-to-back singles with one out.
The Drifters did place a runner in scoring position in the home ninth, but did not score.
Sunday's series finale starts at 1:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.