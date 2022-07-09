The Portland Pickles are finding things to be mighty kosher these days.
Portland moved into sole possession of second place in the West Coast League's South Division standings on Saturday, July 9, after beating the Walla Walla Sweets, 10-7, in the middle game of a three-game weekend series at Borleske Stadium.
The Pickles, who have taken the first two games of their series with the slumping Sweets, have won eight of their last 10 games, are 19-10 on the season, and are within a half-game of first-place Corvallis.
Walla Walla is reeling after suffering its fourth straight loss. The Sweets are now 12-17 and in a virtual tie for sixth place with Cowlitz in the eight-team South Division, seven-and-a-half games in back of the Knights.
The Sweets spotted Portland two first-inning runs before equalizing in the third. Adam Arroyo led off with a single, went to second on a Derek Gellos grounder to first base, and scooted to third on a throwing error by Pickles' first sacker Jacob Jablonski.
Josh Williams followed with his fourth home run of the season, a shot to straight-away right field.
The fourth inning was a tale of two three-run home runs. Kyle Russell put the Pickles up 5-2 in the top of the inning and Arroyo answered with a game-tying bomb in the home half of the fourth.
Portland went ahead 6-5 in the fifth inning before Walla Walla rallied to take a 7-6 edge in the sixth. Ben Schulte and Cooper Cross tied and untied the score, respectively, with RBI doubles for the Sweets.
The Pickles forged the final margin with two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings.
The series finale is Sunday night at 6:05 p.m.
