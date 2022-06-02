The Walla Walla Sweets open their 12th season of West Coast League baseball on Friday, June 3, at Ridgefield, with many of the same obstacles that begins most collegiate baseball seasons.
The Sweets have 20 of the 37 players on the roster with the team, as the others finish playing college baseball seasons and the academic school year.
And they’re also missing their new manager, Brandon Van Horn, as well as pitching coach Brandon Vial, as the season opens.
That doesn’t dampen the optimism around the Sweets organization as the new season approaches.
“We’re really excited about this year,” Sweets general manager Cody Miller said during a practice at Borleske Stadium on Thursday, June 2. “Bringing on the new coaching staff gives them a chance to mold the team with their college connections. They’re really excited about it.
“Right now, we’ve got 37 guys on the roster, and in true summer ball tradition they’re showing up in waves,” he said. “Some are in (college) regionals, some are finishing up college academically.
“So we’re pretty excited about the team this year, and I know the coaches are as well.”
Van Horn’s situation is an interesting one.
“We found Brandon Van Horn down at New Mexico State, and we really liked what he had to offer and what his vision was for this year,” Miller said. “After we brought him on, we filled out the staff. We’re excited about them.”
New Mexico State finished with a 10-20 record in Western Athletic Conference play, “so he expected him to be up here right when we started,” Miller said. “Then, they went on basically a Cinderella run through the WAC tournament and got an automatic bid to the college baseball playoffs.”
That meant Van Horn is coaching New Mexico State in the Corvallis Regional beginning Friday, facing Oregon State, San Diego and Vanderbilt.
“We’ll all be in the Northwest, just not in the same city!” Miller said. “We’re excited he’s able to go on that run with New Mexico State, and we wish him the best of luck, but we also can’t wait to have him in Walla Walla this year.”
Dial is also in college postseason play with Lewis-Clark State.
That leaves hitting coach Peter Abinanti to lead the Sweets as the season starts.
“Peter will oversee things until both Brandons get here, and then we’ll be off and running from there,” Miller said.
“We’ve got our core guys here for our first three to six games, and then we pick up a bunch of other guys once the other stuff ends, and we can’t wait to have them.”
Returning with the Sweets this summer are pitchers Andrew Baughn and Caden Kaelber, a first-team all-WCL selection last season.
“So we’re excited to have him (Kaelber) back, and Andrew, to help ease guys into Walla Walla as they get into town,” Miller said.
“We’ve really bulked up in terms of positional needs in the outfield and infield,” he said. “So we’ll have some depth this year, on paper.
“And then, in summer ball, we made sure we have a good contingent of arms to keep throwing,” Miller said. “Honestly, we probably won’t know our strengths and weaknesses until a couple weeks, or even a month in, to see where we stand. But that’s the exciting part about summer ball, you truly don’t know what all’s going to be happening. But I know our coaches are excited about the roster we’ve built this year.”
After a three-game set with Ridgefield, Walla Walla goes to Yakima for a three-game series before having the Sweets’ home opener next Friday, June 10, against Cowlitz for three and then four non-leaguers.
“It actually works out well for us,” Miller said of the schedule. “Yes, we have to open on the road for six, but when we get all of our guys in those non-league games, it will really help us get in a groove, help set our pitching rotation and see what our makeups going to be so when we get in season and get going, we know what we’re up against.
“We’re just glad to be back playing baseball, and back in Walla Walla starting our 12th year and get going,” he said. “We can’t wait to get playing. I know June 10th can’t come quick enough for our fans, our players and our coaches. So we’ll be ready and happy to have everybody back out.”
