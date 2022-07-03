Saturday, July 3's West Coast League baseball game between the Walla Walla Sweets and Kelowna Falcons at Borleske Stadium was suspended due to inclement weather.
The game, suspended after three-and-a-half innings, will be resumed on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. It will be picked up in the bottom of the fourth inning and with Kelowna holding a 1-0 lead.
Sunday's regularly-scheduled contest will start at 7:05 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning affairs.
See the U-B website, union-bulletin.com/sports for the game stories.
