Finally!
After a week of frustration and failure in which they went 0-6 on a season-opening road trip to Canada, the Walla Walla Sweets prevailed in the opening game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series with the Ridgefield Raptors in a 4-3 victory on Friday, June 9, before an excited and exuberant gathering of 1,497 at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla rallied from an early 2-0 deficit on the path to its first triumph of the 2023 summer season.
"It feels good to get into the win column," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "It was all about playing good baseball."
Ridgefield scored single runs in both the first and second innings before the Sweets knotted the score in the home fourth. Ben Parker and Manny Casillas — who had three of Walla Walla's 10 hits in the game — connected for back-to-back, one-out singles. Logan Meyer walked to load the bases.
Caleb Gray scored Parker with a sacrifice fly to right field and Davis Carr brought in the tying run with a base knock.
The Raptors reclaimed the lead in the sixth inning on a two-out balk.
Walla Walla tallied the tying and go-ahead runs in the seventh. Vicente Feliciano tripled with one out and crossed the plate on a Kennedy Hara single.
"Vicente's triple gave me confidence," Hara said. "I knew he (Raptors' relief pitcher Casey Struckmeier) wasn't going to throw me a fastball.
"I didn't have a good day at the plate before that," Hara said. "That's baseball."
Andrew Graham singled Hara to second and Parker followed with a tie-breaking hit.
"I was trying to be on time with a fastball," Parker said. "I saw (the pitch) well and got a good swing on it. It's not how much you hit, it's when you hit. We buckled down and did our job."
"It's something we've got to do," Molnaa said. "We capitalized on just enough (opportunities). We came up with a couple of hits that we struggled to get on the road."
Five Sweets pitchers — Hunter Polley, Dylan Berry, Mason Brunson, Aiden Aitken, and Josh Aribal — allowed just six Ridgefield hits and joined forces to strike out 10.
"They were able to keep our offense within a swinging chance," Molnaa said. "Half the innings finished with punchouts with a runner on."
Hara noted the contribution of the fans throughout the night.
"The home crowd helped us," Hara said. "This was the most fun I've ever had playing baseball. The crowd helped bring us up."
Molnaa talked about the feelings of his charges after notching win No. 1.
"The guys just keep playing and playing and playing," Molnaa said. "We continued to battle and started to make more plays."
Game two of the series is Saturday night at 6:35.
