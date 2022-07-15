KELOWNA, British Columbia — The Walla Walla Sweets ventured north of the border Friday, July 15, to open a three-game West Coast League baseball series with the host Falcons at Elks Stadium.
Both teams entered Friday's game fresh off series triumphs. Walla Walla took two of three from the Bend Elks at Borleske Stadium while Kelowna turned a similar trick at Port Angeles.
The Falcons soared to a 5-0 lead after four innings on Friday and held off a late Sweets rally for a 5-4 win before a paid crowd of 1,784.
Kelowna evened its overall record at 16-16 and handed Walla Walla its seventh loss in nine games. The Sweets are 14-20 overall, 2-5 in the WCL's second half.
Walla Walla relief pitcher Jace Hanson kept the Sweets within shouting distance with four shutout innings. The right-hander allowed three hits and struck out one in panels five through eight.
Walla Walla scored all four of its runs in the eighth inning on Friday. It was aided by four hits and two Falcons' errors.
Derek Gellos and Leo Rivera collected a run batted in during the Sweets eighth inning.
Joey Craig, who had two of the Sweets six hits in the contest, led off the ninth with a single, but advanced no farther than first base.
The middle game of the series is Saturday night at 6:35.
