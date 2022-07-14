The Walla Walla Sweets achieved their first series win at Borleske Stadium this season and first overall since late June after outlasting the Bend Elks, 9-8, in the final game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series on Thursday, July 14.
Walla Walla is now 2-4 in the WCL's second half, 14-19 overall.
Bend is 3-3 and 22-14.
Walla Walla let a first-inning scoring chance slip away. Jarred Mazzaferro led off with a single, and Josh Williams and Derek Gellos drew back-to-back walks.
But Elks' starting pitcher A.J. Lattery struck out the next three hitters - Kai Osaka, Ben Schulte, and Cooper Cross - to wiggle off the hook.
Bend used a pair of two-out walks and a Walla Walla error in the second inning to plate the game's first run, and added another tally in the third.
Walla Walla stranded another runner in scoring position in the last of the third. Mazzaferro walked to lead off and swiped second base.
Osaka lined a two-out pitch to left field, but all it did was result in the inning's final out.
The Sweets broke through in the fourth. Cooper Cross walked with one out, stole second, went to third on a Davis Mieliwocki ground out, and scored on a wild pitch.
Another Walla Walla opportunity went awry in the fifth. The Sweets had runners at second and third with one out, but failed to score.
Walla Walla tied things up in the sixth on a Mieliwocki single. Mieliwocki scored the go-ahead run on an Elks' error that occurred just seconds after a Malcom Williams' bunt.
A lead-off walk in the top of the seventh led to the game-tying run for the Elks.
Gellos started the home seventh with a single and was bunted to second by Osaka. Schulte hit Gellos to third and, one out later, stole second. Mieliwocki produced in the pinch with a two-RBI, up-the-middle grounder to put the Sweets up 5-3.
Bend rallied for five runs in the eighth inning and claimed an 8-5 advantage before two Walla Walla runs closed the gap to one, 8-7, after eight.
Joey Craig led off the eighth with a homer to left-center and Osaka laced a two-out triple to right-center.
Cross started the Sweets ninth with a single, stole second, and came home on a two-out single by Craig.
In the 10th, Rivera walked, stole second, and went to third on a Josh Williams' hit. Gellos was intentionally walked. One out later, an Elks' error allowed the winning run to cross home plate.
The Sweets open a three-game road series at Kelowna on Friday night at 6:35.
