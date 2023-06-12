The Walla Walla Sweets realized both their second win of the season and a series triumph during West Coast League baseball action on Sunday, June 11, at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla, powered by a seven-run third inning, overwhelmed visiting Ridgefield, 12-5, before a paid crowd of 891.
"It's still early and there is a lot of baseball to be played," Sweets manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "It feels good to get another win and get our first series."
The Raptors leaped to a 2-0, first-inning lead when Andy Allenson homered to left field with a runner on.
Walla Walla scored three times in the second inning. Payton Knowles brought in the first run with a single and Logan Meyer doubled in the tying and go-ahead tallies.
Ridgefield reclaimed the lead in the third after scoring twice.
The Sweets took control of the game in the home third when they scored seven two-out runs. Knowles singled in run No. 1, Meyer belted a two-RBI double, Andrew Graham batted a two-run single, run six scored on an error, and Caleb Gray knocked in the last run.
"We took phenomenal at-bats all night long," Molnaa said. "Our guys executed and put us in a good spot early on. We found a way to do a little bit better job of (two-out hitting)."
Walla Walla scored its last two runs in the fourth inning — one on a Knowles' double and another on a Graham single.
"You can't feel like you're safe," Molnaa said. "It was a good sign of where our guys' heads were at."
Sweets pitchers allowed just one run in the final six innings. Heitaro Hayashi threw frames four through seven, allowed four hits and struck out an equal number. Winston Roberts and Aiden Aitken hurled an inning apiece and combined for three K's.
"Our guys came out and pitched the heck out of it," Molnaa said. "Heitaro set the tempo. The number of strikes (46 on 60 pitches) was incredible. He applied so much pressure on them."
The Sweets host the Cascade Collegiate League All-Stars Monday at 10:35 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.