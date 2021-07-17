PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Walla Walla Sweets summer collegiate baseball team opened its West Coast League weekend series here at Civic Field with a pair of victories over the Port Angeles Lefties.
On Friday, July 16, the Sweets used a combination of balanced hitting and effective pitching here to take down the Lefties 11-3.
Back at it here Saturday, the Sweets jumped on Port Angeles with a three-run first-inning homer by Eli Paton and held on for a 5-2 win.
Walla Walla is now first in the North Division with a 3-2 record in the second half of this season. The Sweets and the Lefties wrap up their series here Sunday afternoon, the finale starting at 1:35 p.m.
The Sweets got a hit from every starter in the lineup Friday, the first time this season Walla Walla has accomplished that feat. Three players, Paul Myro IV, Colin Wetterau and Justin Folz, had multiple hits.
The Lefties were able to muster just four hits against the Sweets. Coleman Schmidt was the highlight of the game for Port Angeles, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run to left. Along with his second home run, Schmidt also singled in a run as part of a two RBI night.
The Sweets went down 1-0 in the second, but took the game over from there. Walla Walla strung together four runs on just one hit in the top of the fourth. Niko Khoury drove in Parker Price from second on an error by the first baseman Ethan Flodstrom. After Justin Folz scored on a wild pitch during Seth Ryberg’s at bat, two runs scored on a dropped third strike to Cayden Delozier and a throwing error by Port Angeles catcher Nathan Chong.
The Sweets bats would get going in the fifth, five of the first six batters in the inning singled as part of a three run fifth for Walla Walla. Wetterau, Niko Khoury and Matthew Clark all knocked in runs on singles.
Wetterau and Folz would both go on to drive in runs on back-to-back singles in the top of the eighth. Wetterau finished the night with three runs batted in to lead the team.
The Sweets got a solid effort from four different pitchers. With the exception of one run in the second, Sweets starter James Hepp was efficient on the bump. The UCLA commit went four innings and allowed one earned run with five strikeouts in his longest outing of the year.
Logan Hurd picked up right where Hepp left off. The LMU left-hander went 3 2/3 innings and recorded his second highest strikeout total of the season with five. Caden Kaelber recorded the final out in the eighth before Evan Harmon closed the game in the ninth.
On Saturday, the Sweets jumped ahead in the top of the first with Paton's homer coming on the heels of a two-out Wetterau single and a Port Angeles fielding error on a ball Folz put in play.
Walla Walla led the rest of the way, with pitchers Calvin Kirchoff, Caden Kaelber and Eric Romo combing to keep Port Angeles bats quiet.
The Lefties would get as close as 3-1 in the third, but Walla Walla came back to score a pair of insurance runs in the fifth. Folz and Paton each lifted a sacrifice fly.