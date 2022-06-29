A pair of deuces did the Walla Walla Sweets in during the opening game of its three-game West Coast League baseball series with South Division cellar dweller Yakima Valley on Tuesday, June 28, at Borleske Stadium.
The Pippins, who entered the game with a WCL-worst 5-16 record, scored twice in the second inning and twice more in the eighth for a 4-3 triumph.
Walla Walla, coming off a 5-4 road trip in which they ventured to Port Angeles, Corvallis and Springfield, is now 9-10 on the season.
The Sweets scored all of their runs with two outs in the last half of the second inning. Devan Ornelas bounced a two-run single to right field and the tie-breaking tally came in on a passed ball.
Walla Walla starting pitcher Tyler Hoeft threw the first six innings. He allowed just five hits, walked two, and struck out a handful of Pippins.
Yakima Valley reliever Rowan Trosky earned the save with two innings of no-hit ball.
The middle game of the series is Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
