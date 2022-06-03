RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Walla Walla Sweets opened their 2022 West Coast League summer collegiate baseball season Friday, June 3, with a 16-1 setback at Ridgefield.
The Sweets scored their only run in the top of the eighth inning, already down 14-0, when Cooper Cross doubled home Michael Rollauer with one out.
Ridgefield capitalized on 13 hits and 14 walks, as well as a couple of fielding errors, while the Sweets used four pitchers.
Three runs in the bottom of the first inning put the Sweets in an early hole before Ridgefield pulled away with four more in the fourth and another five in the sixth.
The series at Ridgefield continues Saturday night with the first pitch scheduled at 6:35 p.m.
