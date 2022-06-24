SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Walla Walla Sweets summer collegiate baseball team began the last leg of its nine-game road trip on Friday, June 24, with a loss to one of the West Coast League's newest entries.
Walla Walla dug itself an early hole for the third straight game and lost to Springfield, 7-2, at Drifters Stadium.
The Sweets record slipped to 7-9 against league opponents after suffering their third straight loss and are now below the .500 mark at 3-4 on their current road trip.
Springfield, which entered the night with a 6-12 record including a 3-7 mark in its last 10 games, broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the home half of the third inning and never looked back.
A two-out, two-run double by Cooper Cross in the top of the fifth inning was all the offense the Sweets could muster against Springfield pitching. Cross and Nick Strong are tied for second on the ball club with nine runs batted in.
Walla Walla was limited to three hits in the game while the Drifters collected 12 - one of which was a two-run home run by Jordan Justice that capped a three-run, eighth-inning rally for the home team.
Game two of the series is Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
