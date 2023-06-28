LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Walla Walla Sweets opened a six-game, West Coast League road trip with a 7-1 loss to the Cowlitz Black Bears on Tuesday, June 27, before a paid crowd of 680 at Lower Columbia College's Story Field.
Walla Walla, which lost two of three games to Cowlitz at Borleske Stadium earlier this month, is now 7-12 on the season and just 2-8 on the road.
The Black Bears improved to 9-12 with Tuesday's triumph.
Cowlitz scored the game's first run in the third inning before the Sweets equalized in the fourth. Andrew Graham led off with a single, went to second base on an infield out off the bat of Ben Parker, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored when Manny Casillas grounded to third.
Starting pitcher Zach Hangas tossed six strong innings for the Walla Wallans. The right-hander gave up just two runs and five hits, walked two and struck out three.
The Black Bears blew the game open with three runs in the seventh inning and two more in the eighth against the Sweets bullpen. Walla Walla relievers allowed five hits and two bases on balls in two innings.
Cowlitz starter Carter Gaston yielded a run and three hits over five innings, and improved his record to 3-0.
Black Bears' relief pitchers Kyle Ethridge and Matt Nelson both pitched two innings of no-hit ball and combined for eight K's.
Game two of the series is Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
