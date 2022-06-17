PORT ANGELES — The Walla Walla Sweets opened a nine-game road trip Friday, June 17, with a 4-1 victory over the host Lefties in the first game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series at Civic Field.
The Sweets, coming off a three-game, non-league sweep of the Northwest Star Nighthawks at Borleske Stadium, evened their WCL record at 5-5 with Friday's win.
Walla Walla starting pitcher Andrew Baughn threw six shutout innings to notch the victory. The Las Vegas native faced 23 batters, allowed just five hits, struck out seven, and walked one.
The Sweets broke a scoreless tie with a three-run rally in the sixth inning. Jordan Andrade led off with a single and scored two outs later on a Nick Strong double.
Josh Williams drove in Strong with a two-run home run.
Will Fuenning was hit by a pitch with one out in the Walla Walla seventh. He scored on an 0-2 double off the bat of Kai Osaka.
Stu Flesland came out of the Sweets bullpen in the bottom of the inning and fanned the side.
Port Angeles scored its only run in the eighth inning and threatened to draw closer when it loaded the bases with one out. But reliever Hayden Hattenbach, who allowed a run on two hits and walked two in the frame, got Isaiah Munoz to hit into a 6-3 double play to end the inning.
Walla Walla's Nick Wilson pitched the ninth. He surrendered a lead-off single to Ethan Flodstrom, but regained his composure by retiring Colin Curry on a 4-3 twin killing.
Wilson struck out Will Mulfur for the final out of the game.
The middle game of the series is Saturday night at 6:35.
