The Walla Walla Sweets used several doses of two-out magic to register a 6-2 victory over the Bend Elks in the opening game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series on Tuesday, July 25, at Borleske Stadium.
Starting pitcher Heitaro Hayashi, a left-hander, allowed one run over five-and-a-third innings and struck out four as the Sweets (5-11 in the second half of WCL play, 15-28 overall) snapped a four-game losing streak.
"Any time you hold a team to two runs, it is a byproduct of good pitching," Sweets manager Jarrod Molnaa said.
Walla Walla, after allowing a first-inning run, displayed its first inkling of two-out mastery in the second inning. Vicente Feliciano slugged a two-run double to left field and Kennedy Hara followed with a run-scoring single to right.
Hara spread tidings of two-out joy again in the fourth by grounding a double inside the third-base bag for a run batted in that made the score 4-1.
The final two-out blow was administered by Leo Rivera in the fifth inning. He clutched up for a two-RBI hit.
"We had a couple of big swings on the night," Molnaa said. "We had a lot of really good two-out knocks."
While the Sweets prospered offensively, the evening proved to be one of lost opportunities for the Elks. Bend left the bases loaded in the third inning, runners at first and second in the fourth, and at second and third in both the sixth and eighth frames.
Walla Walla relievers Jeb Callaghan and Dylan Runge threw one-run, three-hit ball over the final three-and-two-thirds innings.
"They made pitches when it really mattered most," Molnaa said.
Game two of the series is Wednesday night at 6:35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.