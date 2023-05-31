The Walla Walla Sweets head to Nanaimo, British Columbia, to open the 2023 West Coast League season on Friday, June 2, before heading south on Vancouver Island to Victoria.
The Sweets have their home-opener at Borleske Stadium on June 9 when Ridgefield comes to Walla Walla.
And fans at Borleske will see a familiar face in the Walla Walla dugout this summer in former Walla Walla Community College and Sweets pitcher Jarrod Molnaa, who takes the helm of the Sweets.
The Kennewick High graduate played at WWCC before heading to Bellevue University in Nebraska for a year and then Montana State-Billings.
He then spent a year as an assistant at WWCC before heading back to Billings as an assistant, receiving invaluable experience, especially in recruiting, he said.
Molnaa took over as head coach at WWCC halfway through the 2022 season, and led the Warriors to the Northwest Athletic Conference playoffs this season.
"There's a lot of people I've learned a lot of lessons from, taken a ton of stuff from," he said. "I know I'm very, very lucky to be doing what I'm doing, especially at a place that I love! And being only 45 minutes from home, being a Tri-Cities native, I really, truly couldn't ask for a better situation."
Molnaa came on board with the Sweets last fall, when general manager Cody Miller was looking for a new manager.
Molnaa's experience at WWCC helped him bring some quality NWAC players into the West Coast League with the Sweets.
"We've got some guys that played really, really well this spring (at WWCC)," he said. "They proved they belong, they proved they can play at this level. "I'm very, very excited for the guys sticking with us."
Molnaa pointed out Walla Walla High and WWCC pitcher Hunter Polley.
"He really worked hard to put himself into position to play like he did," he said of Polley's spring with the Warriors.
Molnaa said "there were a handful of guys signed when I got the (Sweets) job, but the rest of the team has been recruited by my staff and I. We had our hands in the majority of it."
He has specific goals for the WCL season with his new Sweets squad.
"I like to think of myself as a baseball purist," Molnaa said. "There are so many things we can learn from the game and take into the rest of our lives. Especially these young men, they're growing up and have an opportunity to learn lessons through the game that they can apply in any field, any direction they go, from the game.
"When it comes to the game of baseball, it's playing the game as hard as you can possibly play it," he said. "That's No. 1. We're never going to leave any ounce of room at all for anybody to question, 'Was that his best effort?' As long as the answer to that is 'yes,' that's going to take care of a lot of the rest of it.
"And No. 2, we have to play the game the right way," Molnaa said. "There is very clearly a 'right way', or a 'righter way' to play this game, and there's a bush-league way to play this game, a sloppy way to play this game.
"We're going to play this game hard, as hard as we can, every chance we get," he said. "We're going to play the game right. We're going to be a team that doesn't focus on anything but the task at hand, the game at hand, the situation at hand.
"My philosophy this summer is to keep these guys focused on the right things. If we keep focused on the game, with the talent of the guys we have walking in this summer, the character of the guys walking in, at least from this perspective right now, I think the winning will take care of itself from there," Molnaa said. "We've just got to keep ourselves focused on the right things, play the game the right way, play the game hard, and look up at the scoreboard at the end of it. Just play hard for nine innings, see what happens, and leave it all out there."
As for the Sweets' strength this season? Molnaa points to a position Sweets fans will recognize from past seasons.
"I really think we're going to keep up this tradition of really good Sweets pitching," he said. "I think we're going to be able to pitch it at a high level this summer."
Which doesn't take away from other aspects of the Sweets roster, Molnaa made clear.
"We're going to be able to play this game all the way around," he said, "but I think this pitching group is going to be one of the better pitching groups in the league."
As for the Sweets fans' experience at Borleske Stadium this summer, GM Miller said the biggest change will be down the third-base line.
"We had a movement of the third-base concession stand due to a new baseball building for Whitman College being built," Miller said. "Fans'll be seeing that all year, but it shouldn't impact fans too much."
Food vendors will remain about the same, with "maybe a couple new ones for the fans," he said.
As for the team, "It'll be very local, obviously with Jarrod here — and kudos to the WWCC team for making the postseason for the very first time since 2017, that was great to see.
"There's a lot of Walla Walla Valley area kids, and Tri-City kids, that fans might recognize and probably saw play growing up."
The Sweets will field a "pretty close to full travel roster" for the first road trip to Vancouver Island, first at the Nanaimo NightOwls and then the Victoria HarbourCats, Miller said. "It's not easy going to Canada for the first big trip, but we'll be excited to get going. It should be an exciting start and a good opportunity for the guys to bond and get to know each other.
"Nanaimo and then Victoria, we'll get both of those out of the way and be back here June 9 for the home opener," Miller said. "We're looking forward to another fun season and getting back here for the home opener. We'll get the Canada trip out of the way and hopefully be back with a good looking roster and a team that Walla Walla can be proud of."
For Molnaa, "I'm just really excited to coach and compete at a high level of baseball. I'm very well aware of the level of ball being played in the league, not just in Walla Walla, but (around the league). This league is filled with tons and tons of really good baseball players. I'm just looking forward to coach and play with really good baseball players, and to watch them grow.
"I'd just like the community to know how excited I am about the opportunity to be here this summer," Molnaa said. "You got a worker, you've got somebody that cares about this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.