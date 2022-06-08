The Walla Walla Sweets have their home-opener of the 2022 West Coast League baseball season on Friday, June 10, at Borleske Stadium.
The Cowlitz Black Bears are in town for a three-game series, with 7:05 p.m. first pitches on Friday and Saturday, and 6:05 p.m. on Sunday.
Walla Walla then has four non-league home games, against Cascade Collegiate League at 11:05 a.m. on Monday, before three straight against Northwest Star Nighthawks at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
The Sweets opened the season last Friday at Ridgefield for three games, finishing 1-2.
Walla Walla then traveled to Yakima Valley for another three-game series, with the Sweets winning the opener on Tuesday, 12-4.
In that game, Walla Walla scored five times in the top of the first inning.
Nick Strong saw to it that the lead would not be relinquished. He collected three hits and had five runs batted in to lead the Sweets to the 12-4 victory that raised their record to 2-2.
Yakima Valley, which opened its season last weekend by dropping a three-game set at home to the five-time defending league champion Corvallis Knights, fell to 0-4.
Walla Walla was in command of the contest for much of the evening until a nerve-racking bottom of the eighth inning. The Pippins, who entered the home eighth trailing 7-3, pushed one run across, but left the bases loaded.
Jordan Andrade delivered a two-run single to key a five-run, ninth-inning rally that busted the competitive game open and resulted in the final margin of victory.
The Pippens squared off with the Sweets in a late game Wednesday. See the U-B website, union-bulletin.com/sports, for Wednesday's game story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.