Walla Walla Sweets outfielder Patrick Caulfield, a junior at UCLA, earned all-West Coast League first-team honors following this summer’s season.
Sweets teammate pitcher Travis Craven, a Whitman College senior, was named to the second team.
And honorable mention went to Walla Walla’s Brock Ephan, Brayde Hirai, Cesar Lopez and Reid Sebby.
Four-time defending WCL champion Corvallis had eight players on the first team, including MVP Briley Knight, WCL Pitcher of the Yer Tevita Gerber and Top Prospect Award winner Brooks Lee.
And Corvallis Knights coach Brooke Knight earned the Coach of the Year award.