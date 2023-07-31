YAKIMA - The Walla Walla Sweets scored seven unearned runs in the top of the ninth inning and salvaged the final game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series with the Yakima Valley Pippins on Sunday, July 30.
Walla Walla trailed early in the game by a 10-3 score, but came from behind to post an 11-10 victory before a stunned, partisan throng at Yakima County Stadium.
The win snapped a four-game Sweets losing streak and improved Walla Walla's overall record to 17-31 and 7-14 in the second half of WCL play.
Sunday's triumph was only the fifth for Walla Walla in 24 road games this season and earned the Sweets a season-series split with Yakima Valley at three wins apiece.
Puukani De Sa drove in Walla Walla's first ninth-inning run with a double, Mason Millar followed with an RBI grounder to shortstop, and Griffin Bushnell belted a run-scoring, two-base hit to bring the Sweets within three, 10-7.
Vicente Feliciano made it a one-run game after a two-RBI single and Cayden Wotipka tied the score 10-10 with a bases-loaded walk.
Aidan Espinoza, who smashed a two-run home run to cap a three-run third inning, batted in the tie-breaking run for the Sweets with a single.
Walla Walla's first run in the third scored on an error,
and Feliciano produced the Sweets fourth run of the game with a sixth-inning base knock.
Walla Walla right-hander Landon Webb came out of the bullpen midway through the contest and shut out Yakima Valley over the final five innings to earn the 'W.' He allowed just three hits, walked one and struck out four.
The Sweets open a three-game series at Ridgefield on Tuesday.
