CORVALLIS — The Walla Walla Sweets summer collegiate baseball team was victorious Tuesday, June 21, holding on for a 2-1 win at Corvallis.
Alec Holmes, Dylan Matusoka and Stu Flesland III combined to pitch nine strong innings for the Sweets, limiting Corvallis to one unearned run on fourth hits and five walks while chalking up 10 strikeouts.
The Sweets jumped ahead in the top of the third inning when JJ Jalen tripled home Malcom Wiliams with one out, and then scored on a Josh Williams sacrifice fly to center field.
Corvallis cut the lead in half, plating a run in the bottom of the third, but the Sweets prevailed.
Next, the Sweets continue the Corvallis series Wednesday night.
