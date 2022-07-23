The Walla Walla Sweets clinched their fourth straight series and inched two games over .500 in the second half of the 2022 West Coast League baseball season on Saturday, July 23, after an 11-7 victory over the Wenatchee Applesox at Borleske Stadium.
Both Walla Walla and Wenatchee are 8-6 in the second half and are 20-21 overall.
The Sweets are 8-3 in their last 11 games.
Walla Walla tallied three runs in the first inning. Cooper Cross hit an RBI single and Davis Mieliwocki connected for a two-run knock.
The Sweets lead swelled to 5-0 in the second inning. Josh Williams scored the first run with a single and Derek Gellos lifted a sacrifice fly to left field.
Walla Walla scored three times in the fourth inning after yielding two runs in the top half of the frame.
Gellos produced a two-run hit and Adam Arroyo singled in the final tally.
Both teams scored twice in the fifth inning. Joey Craig accounted for the Sweets offense with his third home run of the summer.
Jack Johnson ripped a sixth-inning double that brought home Walla Walla's last run of the game.
Sweets pitcher Matthew Flores threw two shutout innings to close the game out on a day in which offense reigned supreme.
The final game of the series is Sunday at 6:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.