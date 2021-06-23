Borleske Stadium could be packed next week when the Walla Walla Sweets summer college baseball team returns here to begin an 13-day, 11-game home stand.
Like several other sports organizations around the state including the Seattle Seahawks, Washington State University and the University of Washington, the Sweets have announced they are preparing to seat full capacity crowds at their home games with the expected lifting of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
About a month into this season, the Sweets have stated their seating restrictions will be lifted "no later than July 1." Pod seating will remain in effect at Borleske for the rest of their current home stand, which finishes Thursday, June 24, before the Sweets head to Yakima for a weekend series.
They are scheduled to be back here July 29, opening a three-game series with the Cowlitz Black Bears. The next two weeks will also see Walla Walla hosting the Northwest Stars Nighthawks (July 2-3), Yakima (July 5-7) and Portland (July 9-11).
Fans who have no been vaccinated will still be encouraged to wear masks per current CDC guidelines, the team stated, but tickets for all remaining games will go on sale online and at the downtown Sweets Shoppe starting Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. All seating sections will be available for single game purchase depending on current ticket availability.
As part of the return to full capacity, cash transactions at Borleske will also be made available at all points of sale starting with the Cowlitz series.
The Sweets announcement comes at the same time as the Seahawks, WSU and UW released similar statements for football this fall. Last week saw the Seattle Mariners, the Seattle Sounders, the Seattle Storm and the OL Reign all state they were preparing to reopen their seating.