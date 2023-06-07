The Walla Walla Sweets return to Washington to open their West Coast League home schedule when Ridgefield's Raptors come to Borleske Stadium for a three-game series beginning at 7:05 p.m. Friday, June 9.
The Sweets opened their WCL season last Friday at the league's newest team Nanaimo, British Columbia, for three games before heading south on Vancouver Island to Victoria for a three-game series with the HarbourCats.
The season-opening road trip north of the border will be remembered as one that frequently went south for the Sweets.
Walla Walla concluded its six-game Canadian foray without a victory, opening with a sweep to the NightOwls in a three-game set.
The latest disappointment occurred on Wednesday afternoon, June 7 — an 11-1 loss to the undefeated Victoria HarbourCats at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park.
Victoria broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the third inning. It scored one run in both the fourth and fifth innings, two in the sixth, and four in inning eight.
The Sweets scored their only run in the eighth inning, when Manny Casillas and Caleb Gray hit back-to-back doubles with two out.
Walla Walla had 10 hits on the day. Casillas, Mason Millar and Davis Mauzy had two hits apiece for the Sweets.
The Sweets opened its series in Victoria with an 8-3 loss on Monday, before dropping the second game on Tuesday, 9-5.
Victoria overcame an early two-run deficit to top Walla Walla.
The Sweets claimed their first lead of the season in the third inning of that game. Luke Baier led off with a walk, Gavin Ayers was hit by a pitch, and Andrew Graham singled to load the bases.
Ben Parker singled Baier in one out later and Logan Meyer brought Ayers to the plate with a two-out base hit.
The HarbourCats scored at least one run in innings four through seven. They took the lead for keeps with three runs in the fourth, and added two in the fifth, three more in the sixth, and another in the seventh inning.
Walla Walla scored three runs in the eighth inning. Brody Rassmussen reached base on a Victoria error and went to second on a Kooper Jones single. Both runners scored on a double by Ayers.
Both teams had 10 hits in the game. Graham and Meyer led the Sweets with three and two, respectively.
Friday night provides Walla Walla the chance to bask in the friendly confines of Borleske Stadium and their Sweets fans.
The Raptors are in town for a three-game set, followed by a game against Cascade Collegiate League on Monday morning and three more WCL games against Cowlitz Tuesday through Thursday.
