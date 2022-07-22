The Walla Walla Sweets improved their record to 7-6 in the second half of the 2022 West Coast League baseball season and 19-21 overall on Friday, July 22, after nipping the North Division-leading Wenatchee Apple Sox, 4-3, in the opening game of a three-game series at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla pitchers Albert Roblez, Bryson Spagnuolo, and Andrew Baughn combined to limit Wenatchee to two earned runs on seven hits. Roblez gave up five hits, two earned runs, and struck out three over five innings. Baughn was credited with the win after twirling two innings of one-hit ball.
Friday's loss was Wenatchee's fifth in 13 second-half games. The Applesox are 20-20 overall.
Both teams tallied a run in the third. Cooper Cross drove home the Sweets run with a two-out single.
Wenatchee took a 2-1 edge in the fourth before Walla Walla tied the game in the sixth on a Kevin Spear home run.
The Sweets used another dose of two-out magic to score twice in the eighth. Kaikea Harrison struck for a two-run single that sent a paid crowd of 979 into a state of delirium.
Wenatchee loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but managed just one run on a fielder's choice. Baughn retired Matt Halbach 3-unassisted with runners at first and second to end the game.
Game two of the series is Saturday at 4:35 p.m.
