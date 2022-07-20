Caden Kaelber threw seven shutout innings and his Walla Walla Sweets teammates backed him with four first-inning runs on Wednesday, July 20, during the middle game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series with Springfield at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla used those efforts, and withstood a late Drifters' rally, to earn their sixth win in seven games — this one by a 4-3 count.
The Sweets, who clinched their third consecutive series triumph, improved to 6-5 in the WCL's second half and crept to within two games of the .500 mark overall at 18-20.
Ben Schulte commenced the Walla Walla first with a lead-off walk, stole second, and moved to third on a Derek Gellos hit. Gellos furthered the sequence by moving to second and Schulte scored on a Springfield error.
Adam Arroyo singled Gellos to third, and Leo Rivera moved each teammate up 90 feet with a base knock.
Joey Craig added an RBI single one out later, and Rivera tallied the final run of the frame — unearned — with two outs.
Kaelber allowed just five hits and struck out six in his seven-inning stint.
Springfield scored all three of its runs in the ninth inning on an Isaiah Thomas homer to left-center field.
Walla Walla reliever Jace Hanson entered after the Drifters' flurry. He fanned the first hitter he faced, allowed a double, then struck out the next two batters to end the game and notch the save.
The finale of the series is Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.