LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Cowlitz Black Bears completed a three-game West Coast League baseball sweep of the Walla Walla Sweets on Thursday, June 29, with an 8-1 victory at Lower Columbia College's Story Field.
The Black Bears edged within one game of the .500 mark with Thursday's win. Cowlitz is now 11-12.
Walla Walla slipped to 7-14 and is just 2-10 on the road this season. The series loss marks the third time in 2023 that the Sweets have been swept in such a circumstance.
Walla Walla, which was outscored 29-6 in the series, tallied its only Thursday run in the eighth inning on a two-out single by Manny Casillas. The run batted in was the 11th of the season for Casillas.
The Sweets open a three-game series at Bend on Friday.
