The Walla Walla Sweets built a 6-0 lead and hung on for a 6-5 victory over Cascade Collegiate League athletes in non-West Coast League baseball action Monday, July 4, at Borleske Stadium.
The victory comes a day after the Sweets fell in both ends of a twin bill with Kelowna, the first a continuation of a suspended game from Saturday night.
On Monday, Walla Walla tallied three runs in the home half of inning two. The crooked number resulted from one hit, one walk, and one Cascade error.
Will Fuenning brought in the final run of the frame with a grounder to shortstop.
Walla Walla hit the pay station once in the third inning. Jarred Mazzaferro led off with a walk and Davis Mieliwocki sent him plateward with a double to left field.
The Sweets drew another ace in the fourth when Fuenning connected for a two-out, solo home run to left.
Fuenning produced the Sweets' final run single handedly in the seventh. He started the inning with a double, stole third and scored on a wild pitch.
Cascade scored all five of its runs in the ninth inning and had the potential-tying run at second with two out.
But Leo Rivera took the mound and got the final out to notch the save.
On Sunday afternoon, the Sweets wasted a solid pitching performance in the opening game of the doubleheader against the Kelowna Falcons.
Kelowna evened the three-game weekend series at one win apiece with a 5-1 victory.
The Falcons completed the sweep and took the series with a 5-0 win in the nightcap.
Walla Walla claimed the early lead in Sunday's opener. Mazzaferro led off the Sweets first with a walk, advanced to third on a one-out double by Josh Williams, and scored on a wild pitch.
Both teams squandered scoring opportunities in the fourth inning.
The Falcons had runners at second and third with two out, but Walla Walla starting pitcher Stu Flesland — who tossed the first five innings — struck out Troy McCain to end the inning.
Williams led off the Sweets' fourth with a triple that split the right-center field alley. But a grounder to third, a strikeout, and a ground out to first later and Kelowna was off the hook.
The Falcons tallied five times in the sixth inning against the Walla Walla bullpen on just one hit. Kelowna benefited from three walks and an equal number of hit batsmen in the frame.
The Sweets managed just one hit in game two — a two-out, fifth-inning single by Malcom Williams.
Walla Walla resumes West Coast League play Tuesday when it opens a three-game series at Bend.
