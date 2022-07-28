Start times for this weekend's West Coast League baseball games at Borleske Stadium between the Walla Walla Sweets and five-time defending league champion Corvallis Knights will be later than usual, according to a Thursday, July 28, press release.
Game times on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be 7:35 p.m. due to extreme heat forecast for the Walla Walla Valley through the weekend, the release said.
Most Sweets home games on Fridays and Saturdays this season have started at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday contests have commenced at 6:05 p.m.
Walla Walla ends a three-game road series tonight in Portland. Game time is 8:05.
