The Walla Walla Sweets wasted a solid pitching performance in the opening game of a West Coast League baseball doubleheader against the Kelowna Falcons on Sunday, July 3, at Borleske Stadium.
Kelowna evened the three-game weekend series at one win apiece with a 5-1 victory.
The Falcons completed the sweep and took the series with a 5-0 win in the nightcap.
The Sweets are now 11-13 and 3-6 on their home turf against WCL opposition.
Walla Walla claimed the early lead in Sunday's opener. Jarred Mazzaferro led off the Sweets first with a walk, advanced to third on a one-out double by Josh Williams, and scored on a wild pitch.
Both teams squandered scoring opportunities in the fourth inning.
The Falcons had runners at second and third with two out, but Walla Walla starting pitcher Stu Flesland — who tossed the first five innings — struck out Troy McCain to end the inning.
Williams led off the Sweets fourth with a triple that split the right-center field alley. But a grounder to third, a strikeout, and a ground out to first later and Kelowna was off the hook.
The Falcons tallied five times in the sixth inning against the Walla Walla bullpen on just one hit. Kelowna benefited from three walks and an equal number of hit batsmen in the frame.
The Sweets managed just one hit in game two — a two-out, fifth-inning single by Malcom Williams.
Walla Walla ends its homestand Monday when they host athletes from the Cascade Collegiate League at 12:05 p.m.
