The visiting Cowlitz Black Bears enjoyed one of their finest performances of the 2023 season during the opening game of a three-game West Coast League baseball series with the Walla Walla Sweets on Tuesday, June 13, before a paid crowd of 679 at Borleske Stadium.
Cowlitz produced double-figure runs and hits in the 10-0 victory.
The Sweets did not.
The Black Bears played flawless defense.
Walla Walla committed four errors.
Cowlitz amassed 10 runs and 15 hits over the course of the nine-inning contest.
The Sweets did not score and managed just seven hits while dropping to 2-8 on the season.
"Baseball can make you feel lonely if you don't take care of the little things," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "Baseball can be a humbling game."
The Sweets experienced one offensive failure after another in Tuesday's game.
Payton Knowles and Davis Carr led off Walla Walla's third inning with singles, but were left stranded on the base paths.
Ben Parker reached base on a single with one out in the fourth, but Manny Casillas hit into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.
Walla Walla received a pair of walks in the fifth inning, but did not take advantage.
Kennedy Hara attempted to score from second base on a one-out single by Parker, but was cut down at home plate by Black Bears' right fielder Ian Riley.
Hara hit a one-out double in the eighth and moved to third on a Logan Meyer single. But a 6-4-3 twin killing on a ball struck by Andrew Graham ended the threat.
"They made a couple of phenomenal plays," Molnaa said. "One team played solid defense. They won that battle. Their coming out on top was not a coincidence."
Game two of the series is Wednesday night at 6:35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.