The Bend Elks are hot.
The Walla Walla Sweets are not.
Bend, which won two of three games over the weekend against five-time defending West Coast League champion Corvallis, continued its winning ways by taking the opening game of a three-game series with the Sweets, 13-7, on Tuesday, July 12, at Borleske Stadium.
The Elks moved to 10 games over .500 at 22-12 after winning for the seventh time in 10 games.
Tuesday's loss was Walla Walla's sixth straight. The Sweets slumped to 12-19 overall.
Bend is 3-1 in the second half of league play. Walla Walla is winless in four contests.
The Sweets scored first. They tallied twice in the second inning on a two-out, two-run single by Cooper Cross.
Walla Walla's lead was short lived. Bend scored three runs in the third inning, five in the fourth, and once in the fifth before Walla Walla responded with a three-run fifth. Leo Rivera and J.J. Geraraden had RBI base knocks for the Sweets during inning five. The second run of the inning scored on a wild pitch.
Walla Walla picked up its final two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Adam Arroyo drew a bases-loaded walk and the second run crossed the plate on a passed ball.
Game two of the series is Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
