WENATCHEE — The Walla Walla Sweets took a 1-0 lead over Wenatchee in the fourth inning of their West Coast League rubber match on Thursday, June 10, when Cayden Delozier’s RBI single knocked in Colin Wetterau from third base.
But the AppleSox tied it up in the bottom of the fifth, took the lead with a run in the sixth, and rounded out the scoring in the eighth for a 3-1 victory.
Delozier’s RBI was one of two hits he had as Walla Walla had five hits in the game.
Jake Dahle got the start on the mound for the Sweets, pitching five innings of three-hit ball while striking out five Wenatchee batters and giving up a run.
Jacob Dahlstrom took over in the sixth, striking out two AppleSox and giving up a run in an inning and a third.
Dylan Schwartz came in in the seventh inning, giving up one run while striking out five in 1 2/3 innings.
A trio of AppleSox pitchers dominated on the mound, Tino Bethancourt hit a solo shot in the eighth to give Wenatchee its third win of the season.
Jacob Hughes started and struck out six Sweets over five innings.
Hughes gave way to Jared Engman, who allowed one hit and a walk in two innings. Cam Liss only allowed one walk in two scoreless innings to pick up the save in his AppleSox debut.
Walla Walla hosts its home opener at Borleske Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Friday, June 11, the first of three game against Port Angeles.