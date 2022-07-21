The Walla Walla Sweets had a four-game winning streak snapped on Thursday, July 21, as visiting Springfield salvaged the final act of a three-game West Coast League baseball series with a 4-3 victory at Borleske Stadium.
The Sweets are 6-6 in the WCL's second half and 18-21 overall.
Walla Walla scored its first run in the fourth inning. Derek Gellos drew a one-out walk and went to second on an Adam Arroyo fielder's choice. Arroyo was safe at first on a Drifters' error.
Leo Rivera singled to load the bases and Malcom Williams brought Gellos home with a grounder to shortstop.
Arroyo stroked a one-out double in the sixth and trotted to third on a wild pitch. Rivera walked and, with two out, Cooper Cross doubled to right to bring in Arroyo.
But Sweets exuberance was short lived as Rivera was thrown out at home 9-4-2 to end the inning.
In the Sweets eighth, Arroyo hit a one-out single and stole second. Rivera followed with a walk.
Arroyo and Rivera both moved up a base on a Williams' grounder, and Arroyo scored when Cross legged out an infield hit to second base.
Kaikea Harrison led off the Walla Walla ninth with a walk, but the home team was unable to take advantage of the free pass.
The Sweets continue their six-game homestand Friday night when they open a three-game series with the Wenatchee Apple Sox at 7:05.
