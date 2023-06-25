The Walla Walla Sweets, less than 24 hours removed from a disappointing one-run loss, leveled their three-game West Coast League baseball series with the Yakima Valley Pippins at one win apiece with a 7-2 victory on Saturday, June 24, before a paid Borleske Stadium crowd of 1,427.
Walla Walla's record now stands at 6-11.
The Sweets earned the game's initial tally in the bottom of the first inning. Kennedy Hara walked and scooted to third base on an Andrew Graham double.
Hara scored on a Ben Parker grounder to second.
Yakima Valley knotted the scored at 1-1 in the fourth before Walla Walla pushed two runs across in the home fourth. Davis Carr walked and Sebastian Lopez singled to start the inning.
Hara singled in Carr and Lopez scored on a wild pitch.
The Sweets blew the game open with four runs in the fifth. Logan Meyer walked, went to second on a wild pitch, and advanced to third on an Aidan Espinoza out.
Carr singled in Meyer, went to second when Lopez was retired 1-3, then stole third.
Hara walked and Graham singled in Carr.
Parker capped the inning with a two-run double that put Walla Walla in front 7-1.
Four Sweets pitchers minimized the Pippins' offense to the tune of two runs and five hits. Kolby Solomon went the first four innings and Blake Wittman earned the victory by going the next three.
Lane Funneman and Dylan Berry threw a scoreless inning apiece for Walla Walla.
Parker took home the inaugural Battle of The Basin Home Run Derby Crown to cap off the second day of action between the Sweets and Pippins.
Parker defended his home field as the Whitman Blue hit six homers in the first round to clinch a spot in the title rounds.
The six homers were the most out of any of the participants and more than all the Pippins would mash in the entire Derby.
Parker worked in the first round against his Whitman teammate Beck McGuire of Yakima, who ended up placing third overall.
The rubber game of the series is Sunday at 6:05 p.m.
