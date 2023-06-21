The Walla Walla Sweets evened their non-West Coast League series with the Northwest Star Nighthawks at one win apiece after an 8-6 victory on Wednesday, June 21, before a paid crowd of 902 at Borleske Stadium.
Walla Walla scored the first run of the game. Kennedy Hara led off the last of the first inning with a double, stole second with one out, and hit home plate on a two-out single by Andrew Graham.
Sweets starting pitcher Francisco Lopez retired the Nighthawks in order in both innings one and two and registered three strikeouts along the way.
"Francisco got us off the field quickly a couple of times," Walla Walla manager Jarrod Molnaa said. "That's how you want to get out of the shoots."
Both teams put four runs on the board in the third inning. Michael Tsoukalas smashed a two-RBI double to pull the Sweets within one, 4-3, and Mason MIllar scored Tsoukalas with a two-bagger of his own.
Kevin Spear singled in Millar to untie the score.
An RBI fielder's choice by Millar and a Sebastian Lopez grounder on the infield plated a run apiece in the fourth inning and put Walla Walla up, 7-4.
Carter Booth drove home the Sweets final run with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly to center field.
"We found ourselves with more opportunities with runners in scoring position," Molnaa said. "We did a good job of capitalizing and getting those big hits."
The Sweets Manny Casillas (one inning), Tyler Harper (one), Jaxson Henderson (two) and Dylan Berry (two) combined to pitch the last six innings and did not allow an earned run and fanned nine. Berry earned the save.
In all, Walla Walla pitchers struck out 14 on the night.
The rubber game of the set is Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
