KELOWNA, British Columbia — The Walla Walla Sweets and Kelowna Falcons combined for 23 runs and 27 hits during the second game of their three-game West Coast League baseball series at Elks Stadium on Saturday, July 16.
Walla Walla rallied from a 10-4 deficit by scoring three times in the sixth inning, once in the seventh, three more times in the eighth, and twice in the ninth for an astonishing 13-10 victory that raised their second-half record in the WCL to 3-5 and overall mark to 15-20.
The Sweets scored at least one run in three of the first four innings. Joey Craig gutted out a bases-loaded walk in the first, Cooper Cross plated the first of two runs in the third with a sacrifice fly, and Malcom Williams homered leading off the fourth inning.
Williams' long ball tied the game at 4-4.
Kelowna scored five times in the home fourth and added another run in the fifth.
Walla Walla got two hits apiece from Cross, Williams, and J.J. Geraraden in Saturday's come-from-behind win. Joey Craig contributed three runs batted in for the Sweets.
Leo Rivera earned the pitching victory for Walla Walla with two innings of scoreless relief. He ended his mound duty by extricating himself out of a bases-loaded, one-out scenario in the bottom of the ninth.
The rubber game of the series is Sunday at 6:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.